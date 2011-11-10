Quarterly report as at 30 September 2011

November 10, 2011

Swiss Prime Site realised an increase in EBIT of 15.5% to CHF 335.2 million and boost in profit of 22.4% to CHF 191.7 million in the first three quarters of FY 2011. Weighted earnings per share soared by 22.1% to CHF 3.53. The value of the real estate portfolio grew by CHF 248.6 million to CHF 8.2 billion (+3.1%).

For full release please click on the link below

