瑞士市场报道 | 2011年 10月 3日 星期一 15:16 BJT

Swiss R Swiss Re proposes election of Robert Henrikson

 

 Swiss Re proposes election of Robert Henrikson to its BoD 
 

 3 October 2011 
 

 Swiss Re proposes election of Robert Henrikson, Chairman and
former CEO of MetLife, to its Board of Directors and strengthens
regional representation in its Executive Committee
 

 Swiss Re's Board of Directors will propose Robert Henrikson,
Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer of MetLife, Inc.,
for election to the Board at its next Annual General Meeting on
13 April 2012. If successfully elected, he will succeed Robert
A. Scott who will resign from the Board after reaching
retirement age
 

 For full release please click on the link below 
 

 here
 

