Swiss Re proposes election of Robert Henrikson to its BoD
3 October 2011
Swiss Re proposes election of Robert Henrikson, Chairman and
former CEO of MetLife, to its Board of Directors and strengthens
regional representation in its Executive Committee
Swiss Re's Board of Directors will propose Robert Henrikson,
Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer of MetLife, Inc.,
for election to the Board at its next Annual General Meeting on
13 April 2012. If successfully elected, he will succeed Robert
A. Scott who will resign from the Board after reaching
retirement age
For full release please click on the link below
here
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com
or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline
+91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371,
e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com