Valora finalises syndicated loan and projects stable dividend
02.12.2011
New CHF 300 million syndicated loan facility finalised on favourable terms - Group´s capital position remains comfortable - Stable dividend projected for 2012
New 300 million syndicated loan facility finalised on
favourable terms
On November 30, 2011, Valora Holding AG finalised a new CHF
300 million syndicated loan facility with a group of 13 Swiss
and foreign banks on favourable terms. The new transaction, led
by UBS AG, replaces the Group´s previous CHF 200 million
facility. The contract covers a period of five years
For full release please click on the link below
www.valora.com
