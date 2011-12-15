版本:
Walter Meier AG - Oliver Zimmermann appointed new CEO

Walter Meier: Oliver Zimmermann appointed new CEO of the 
Group Division Humidification
    
December 15, 2011 
    
A new CEO has been appointed to the Division Humidification of 
the Walter Meier Group: Oliver Zimmermann will be taking up the
reins by May 1, 2012, at the latest.
    
For full release please click on the link below :
    
here
    
    
