Walter Meier: Oliver Zimmermann appointed new CEO of the Group Division Humidification December 15, 2011 A new CEO has been appointed to the Division Humidification of the Walter Meier Group: Oliver Zimmermann will be taking up the reins by May 1, 2012, at the latest.