News Corp to call entertainment company 21st Century Fox

April 16 News Corp said on Tuesday it
will call its newly independent entertainment company 21st
Century Fox after the media conglomerate splits later this year.
The name 21st Century Fox - playing off the company's film
studio 20th Century Fox - replaces the previously announced
name, Fox Group.
Rupert Murdoch, who will serve as chairman and CEO of the
new company said in a statement that "21st Century Fox is a name
that draws upon the rich creative heritage of our film studio,
while also speaking to the innovation and dynamism that define
all of our global media and entertainment businesses and will
guide us into the future."
News Corp announced in June 2012 it would separate its
publishing assets from its faster growing entertainment
division.
21st Century Fox will include the film studio, the Fox
Network and equity interests such as British pay-TV company
BSkyB.
The publishing company will retain the News Corp name and
will operate newspapers like The Wall Street Journal and the
Times of London, book publisher HarperCollins, Australian pay-TV
unit, and its fledging education division Amplify.