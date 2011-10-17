Murdoch's Sky closer to Australia TV tender win-report

CANBERRA Oct 17 A consortium bidding for an
Australian government contract to broadcast local television
into Asia, and including Rupert Murdoch's part-owned
Sky News, has moved closer to winning with officials backing the
bid, a report said Monday.
An independent panel set up to decide the A$223 million
($230.1 million) Australia Network tender had unanimously backed
Sky over incumbent ABC for a second time after the government
reopened the tender and imposed a new "national interest"
hurdle, The Australian newspaper said, without naming sources.
The extension of the tender in July coincided with the
mobile phone hacking scandal sweeping over the Australian-born
Murdoch's News Corp. empire in Britain and a row with
Australia's Labor government over alleged political bias in
reporting.
The Australian newspaper, owned by Murdoch, said the
independent panel, made up of Treasury, Finance, Foreign Affairs
and Communications department bureaucrats, had recommended the
overseas service be taken from the public-funded ABC and awarded
to Sky News.
The Sky News Australia bid was thought superior by the
four-member panel because of the network's plans to establish
special programming for services to China and the Middle East,
the paper said.
Sky News Australia is a 24-hour cable and satellite news
channel, with Murdoch owning a third through his stake in BSkyB,
along with Australia's Seven West Media Ltd. and the
private equity-owned Nine Entertainment Co.
A spokesman for Communications Minister Stephen Conroy
declined to comment, saying the tender process was still open.
Conroy, who will decide on the tender, can now ask for more
information from the panel before taking the issue to Prime
Minister Julia's Gillard's cabinet with his recommendation.
Conroy was earlier this year critical of News Corp's
Australian arm, News Ltd, accusing it of biased treatment
targeting the minority Labor government. News Ltd, which denied
the allegations, controls 70 percent of Australia's newspaper
readership market.($1 = 0.969 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)