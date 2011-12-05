Australia scraps satellite TV tender in blow to Sky, News Corp.

CANBERRA Dec 5 Australia's government on
Monday ruled out awarding a contract to broadcast local
television into Asia to a consortium including Rupert Murdoch's
part-owned Sky News, deciding the service would stay
with the state broadcaster.
After two cancelled bids and a police investigation into
leaks, as well as political controversy swirling over the reach
of News Corp media in Australia, the government said the A$223
million ($230 million) Australia Network tender would be
abandoned and Australian Broadcasting Corp would keep it
permanently.
"The government believes it is unfortunate that this process
did not reach a satisfactory solution, however, in light of the
circumstances it is now in the national interest to make a clear
decision about the future of the service," Communications
Minister Stephen Conroy said in a statement.
The Australia Network is Australia's equivalent of the UK's
BBC World Service and Germany's Deutsche Welle.
The government had already ordered a police investigation
into leaks behind news reports that an independent panel set up
to decide the tender had unanimously backed Sky over the
incumbent ABC after the government reopened the tender and
imposed a new "national interest" test.
Controversy over the process coincided with the
phone-hacking scandal sweeping over the Australian-born
Murdoch's News Corp empire in Britain and a row with Australia's
Labor government over alleged political bias in reporting.
Conroy has been critical of News Corp's Australian arm, News
Ltd, accusing it of biased treatment targeting the government.
News Ltd, which denied the allegations, controls 70 percent of
Australia's newspaper readership market.
After a meeting with senior Cabinet colleagues on Monday,
Conroy said that the leaks had compromised the tender process
and prevented a fair consideration of the bids. It was unclear
if Sky News Australia would challenge the decision.
Sky News Australia is a 24-hour cable and satellite news
channel, with Murdoch owning a third through his stake in BSkyB,
along with Australia's Seven West Media Ltd. and the
private equity-owned Nine Entertainment Co.