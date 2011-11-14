版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一

News Corp Australia arm says no evidence of phone hacking

MELBOURNE Nov 14 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp said on Monday it had found no evidence that its Australian unit had illegally tapped phones or made payments to public officials.

The internal investigation in Australia followed the phone hacking scandal at News Corp's UK arm, which resulted in the shut down of its News of the World newspaper.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

