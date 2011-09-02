UPDATE 5-Murdoch and son get big bonuses, James declines

* James Murdoch declines to take 73 percent pay raise
By Yinka Adegoke
NEW YORK, Sept 2 News Corp (NWSA.O) awarded
Rupert Murdoch and his son James big compensation increases,
though James declined his bonus, citing controversy over a
phone hacking scandal at the UK newspaper unit that he
oversees.
The annual bonus, announced Friday, would have bumped James
Murdoch's compensation by 73 percent. His father got a 47
percent increase, bringing his compensation to $33.3 million.
The awards came on the same day that two longtime directors
said they could quit the media company's board.
James Murdoch was set to get a payout of $17.9 million,
boosted by a $6 million bonus and $8.3 million in stock awards.
He will now receive $11.9 million. His father's pay was boosted
by a $12.5 million bonus and $8.5 million in stock awards.
As head of international operations, James Murdoch has been
under media and government scrutiny since the hacking scandal
erupted at the London tabloid News of the World on July 4.
There has been speculation that he would have to step down,
especially after former News Corp executives challenged the
accuracy of his testimony to a UK Parliamentary committee on
the phone hacking case.
"While the financial and operating performance metrics on
which the bonus decision was based are not associated with this
matter, I feel that declining the bonus is the right thing to
do," Murdoch said in a statement.
Compensation for Deputy Chairman Chase Carey, News Corp's
highest-paid executive last year, rose 16 percent to $30.2
million.
News of the raises may prompt new questions about the
board's oversight in light of the hacking scandal.
James Murdoch said he will consult with the board's
committee about whether a bonus may be appropriate later.
The compensation committee's members are independent
directors. One is Viet Dinh, a former Justice Department
assistant attorney general, also is one of the leaders of an
internal company probe into the hacking scandal.
Another is Silicon Valley venture capitalist Thomas
Perkins, who is leaving the board.
TWO DIRECTORS LEAVE, ONE TO JOIN
Perkins said on Friday that said he is not leaving the
board because of the hacking scandal, and said he supports
Rupert Murdoch and the board.
Perkins, a director since 1996, said in an interview that
he told Murdoch earlier in the year he did not want to stand
for reelection this October.
"I said I don't think the board should have two 80-year
olds unless one of them owns the company," said Perkins, who
turns 80 later this year. Murdoch turned 80 earlier this year.
Perkins said he offered to stay for a year if needed, but
then helped recruit fellow Silicon Valley venture capitalist
Jim Breyer, 50, of Accel Partners, to stand for election.
Perkins' decision not to stand appeared controversial in
light of the scandal at News Corp, especially when cast against
another spying episode. In 2006, he quit the board of Hewlett
Packard (HPQ.N) in protest after the company spied on directors
and journalists to find information leaks.
Another long-time News Corp director, Kenneth Cowley, 76,
is quitting after 32 years.
The board shuffle comes after corporate governance experts
slammed the board for a lack of independence and weak influence
in light of the scandal at the News of the World. News Corp
closed the paper in July, but the fallout reverberates.
British police arrested a 15th person on Friday in
connection with the scandal [ID:nL5E7K22KE].
A fresh face on the board may help the company improve its
corporate governance image.
Breyer, a partner at Accel Partners, is best known as one
of the early investors in Facebook, and also sits on the boards
of Wal-Mart Stores (WMT.N) and Dell Inc DELL.O. Breyer comes
a few months after News Corp rid itself of social networking
site MySpace, whose collapse is widely believed to have been
prompted by the success of Facebook.
If Breyer is elected as a director, the board would shrink
by one seat to 15 directors. Perkins confirmed that the board
is still seeking one more director to boost the ratio of
independent to non-independent directors.
There are now eight independent directors and seven News
Corp insiders on the board.
Earlier this year, the board was expected to expand to 17
when Murdoch's daughter Elisabeth was set to become the fourth
Murdoch family member to join the board. Following the furor
over the hacking scandal, Elisabeth Murdoch and the board
decided not to pursue the nomination.
