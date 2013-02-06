BRIEF-News Corp shares down 2.9 percent after the bell

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health to acquire Napo Pharmaceuticals
* Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals enter definitive merger agreement
NEW YORK Feb 6 News Corp : * Shares down 2.9 percent after the bell following results
* Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals enter definitive merger agreement
DETROIT, March 31 Ford Motor Co chief executive Mark Fields' salary, bonus and stock awards rose 8 percent to around $18.8 million in 2016, a year in which the company's full-year pre-tax profit dipped slightly from the previous year's record high, the company said on Friday.
* e.l.f. Beauty Inc announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of common stock