Murdoch flies in to meet with angry British staff

* Murdoch due to address Sun and Times staff
* Journalists anxious to hear commitment to papers
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Feb 17 Rupert Murdoch will address
hostile journalists at his Sun and Times newspapers on Friday,
many of them fearful after the recent arrests of senior staff
over apparent widespread criminality at the British titles.
Murdoch, who flew into Britain late on Thursday, is expected
to try and quell growing anger and anxiety among reporters by
committing to keeping the Times and the Sun, Britain's
top-selling daily newspaper.
However he is also likely to say that the company has no
option but to cooperate with the police after a phone hacking
scandal last year forced the closure of the News of the World
tabloid.
On the agenda will be why he formed an internal committee to
trawl through 300 million emails, expense accounts and notebooks
in the hunt for signs of illegality, which led to the arrests of
some of the most senior and revered staff on the Sun tabloid.
The formation of the internal group, known as the Management
and Standards Committee (MSC), was part of Murdoch's attempt to
get back on top of the situation in Britain after he closed the
Sun's sister title under a wave of condemnation that the group
had broken the law and sought to cover it up.
But such close cooperation with the police has infuriated
staff and sparked talk of a witch-hunt amongst journalists and
their sources by a media owner who used to champion their work.
"The management has done nothing to protect us from this
appalling invasion of our work," one company insider told
Reuters. "Nobody has said, 'You can't do this to journalists'. A
lot of people are angry."
Another said that after the initial shock of the arrests,
many staff were now more anxious than angry and were keen to
hear Murdoch commit to his British titles.
In the most recent arrests, five senior Sun journalists were
held along with a police officer and other public officials,
prompting staff and lawyers to complain that the details of
anonymous sources were being handed over to the police.
"Every media organisation has a duty to assist the police in
uncovering serious crime. But it also has a fundamental duty to
protect the sources that have been cultivated by its journalists
under a promise of anonymity," Geoffrey Robertson, a prominent
human rights and media lawyer, told Reuters.
The very public spat has also exposed the widening division
within News Corp, between the more freewheeling and
highly aggressive culture of the London newsrooms and the
corporate headquarters in New York, where staff have been
shocked by the tactics employed by British staff.
The under-fire committee, which includes the award winning
former Daily Telegraph editor Will Lewis and the PR executive
Simon Greenberg, reports directly to New York and is under
instruction to investigate the allegations thoroughly.
Far from apologising, the company said it felt it had to act
after Lewis and Greenberg endured an uncomfortable meeting with
the officer overseeing the inquiry last year.
Sue Akers told a parliamentary committee that she had met
Lewis and Greenberg to discuss "our very different
interpretations of the expression 'full co-operation'".
"Subsequent to that meeting, I can say that relationships
have been much better," she said.
The police were themselves heavily criticised for their
initial response to allegations that Murdoch journalists had
hacked into phones, with the two most senior London officers
standing down over the affair.
And the force is now leaving no room for doubt over its
seriousness in confronting the allegations.
A person with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters
this week that it had found evidence of sustained criminality
involving tens of thousands of pounds, meaning Murdoch will have
little option than to cooperate with police.