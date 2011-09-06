Murdoch's UK newspaper group to cut 110 jobs

LONDON, Sept 6 More than 100 staff are to lose their jobs this year at News International, the Rupert Murdoch-owned British newspaper group at the centre of a phone-hacking and police bribery scandal.

News International Chief Executive Tom Mockridge said he expected to lose around 110 of the company's 3,000 workers over the course of the financial year.

The announcement came on the day four former News International executives were appearing before a powerful parliamentary committee investigating the scandal that has shaken Murdoch's British newspapers.

"Our industry is changing rapidly, and like other media organisations we must continually evolve how we work," Mockridge said in the emailed memo. "We have been seeking efficiencies for some time ... We expect to reduce the News International workforce by 110 staff positions."

While it has been "an extremely testing time" for employees, Mockridge added that he had great confidence in the future of the company, part of the News Corp group.

The editors of the group's three national papers -- The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times -- will have to review their use of casual staff, he said in an internal memo released by the publisher.

On Monday, the newspaper group said it had scrapped plans to redevelop its offices in Wapping, east London. All staff will be based at a nearby site in Thomas More Square, close to the Tower of London and the River Thames. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Will Waterman)