Murdoch UK papers arm reassures staff on restructure

LONDON, June 28 The head of News Corp's
troubled British newspaper arm sought on Thursday to reassure
staff that the pending split at Rupert Murdoch's company should
not be seen as a threat to their future.
News Corp is due to outline plans to split the $60 billion
media conglomerate into separate publishing and entertainment
businesses later on Thursday, a person familiar with the
situation has told Reuters.
"These are challenging times, but News International has
always thrived by embracing change and setting the pace and
benchmark for others," Tom Mockridge, the head of British
newspaper business News International, said in an email to staff
seen by Reuters.
"We will continue doing that, and I look forward to giving
you a further update later today on structural changes to the
company that should be very positive for us."
The restructure follows months of speculation that the
81-year-old Murdoch could seek to sell off his British papers,
including The Sun and The Times, following revelations last year
that journalists at his now defunct News of the World tabloid
had hacked into phones on a regular basis to get stories.
The scandal forced News Corp to drop a $12 billion bid for
British pay-TV group BSkyB, and emboldened some key News
Corp investors and staff to push for a sale of the papers, which
they see as slow-growth businesses that are not worth the
trouble.
Under the proposed changes, News International will form
part of the publishing business alongside Murdoch's other
papers, including The Australian and New York Post, and the book
publisher HarperCollins.
The entertainment business will include assets such as 20th
Century Fox, the Fox broadcast network and Fox News Channel.
Mockridge made the comments to staff as he announced a price
rise at The Sunday Times and The Sun newspapers. The mass market
Sun, whose price will rise to 40 pence (62 cents) from 30 pence,
would still be cheaper than most of its rivals, he said.
Analysts have said the inclusion of the newspapers in a
smaller division could lead to more scrutiny of the newspapers
and the business model.