BSkyB COO says not damaged by hacking scandal

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept 16 Britain's BSkyB has seen no impact on subscriptions from the phone hacking scandal that has damaged its chairman and largest shareholder and if anything it has boosted the reputation of its news channel, an executive said on Friday.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society conference in Cambridge, Chief Operating Officer Mike Darcey told the audience the company had not seen any subscriptions cancelled due to the scandal, which has raged since July.

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and son James have been seriously damaged by the admission that some journalists at the Sunday tabloid the News of the World used private investigators to hack into phone messages to secure stories.

The allegations escalated in July when it became clear the hacking had been widepsread and used against celebrities, politicians, murder victims and British war dead.

"As far as I know we have not had people calling up to cancel," he said, adding that nobody had suggested that those practices were also being employed by journalists at Sky. He said the dominant pay-TV group also benefited from the fact it was seen as an independent organisation.

James Murdoch, who is chairman of the News Corp British newspaper arm and BSkyB, is accused of not doing enough to unravel the scale of the problem at the newspaper.

News Corp, which owns 39 percent of BSkyB, had to pull a bid to buy the rest of the pay-TV group at the height of the hacking furore, as politicians turned against the media magnate.

Darcey said rather than damage BSkyB by association, the scandal had actually highlighted how fair its coverage on the Sky News channel had been.

"I haven't had anybody say that Sky News was anything other than independent, robust and pretty vigorous on the issues," he said. "I think they always are." (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)