Another investor wants Murdochs off News Corp board-paper

LONDON Oct 16 Another major investor has joined
calls for the Murdoch family to step down from the helm of media
empire News Corp following a phone hacking scandal,
according to a British newspaper.
The Sunday Telegraph said the California State Teachers'
Retirement System (CalSTRS) had added its voice to opposition
already aired by shareholders including the California Public
Employees' Retirement System (Calpers) and Hermes Equity
Ownership Services.
"Given the lack of independent directors, effective board
leadership is even more important to provide proper oversight to
the company and management," the newspaper quoted CalSTRS as
saying, adding it wanted the whole News Corp board replaced,
including Rupert Murdoch and his sons James and Lachlan.
The Sunday Telegraph said CalSTRS owns more than 6 million
News Corp shares.
CalSTRS could not immediately be reached for comment.
The criticism from top investors sets up what is likely to
be a turbulent annual shareholder meeting for News Corp and the
Murdochs on Oct. 21.
The company is battling to recover from a phone hacking
scandal which led to the closure of its British weekly newspaper
News of the World in July.
Rupert Murdoch controls News Corp through a 40 percent stake
in its voting stock.
Last week, corporate governance watchdog ISS called for the
Murdochs and 10 other directors to step down. News Corp said it
"strongly disagreed" with its analysis.
(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Sophie Walker)