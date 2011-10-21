版本:
News Intl reaches 3 mln stg phone-hacking accord

LONDON Oct 21 News International said on Friday it had agreed to pay the family of murdered British schoolgirl Milly Dowler two million pounds ($3.17 million), with another million pounds going to charity, in settlement of phone-hacking claims.

The announcement came ahead of Friday's annual meeting in Los Angeles of parent company News Corp at which the issue of hacking by the now defunct UK newspaper the News of the World is expected to fuel demands by some investors for the ousting of Rupert Murdoch. (Reporting by Keith Weir)

