UPDATE 2-Elisabeth Murdoch not joining News Corp board

* Elisabeth Murdoch nomination to board "delayed"
* She had said it would be inappropriate to proceed
(Adds more from statement, background, byline)
By Yinka Adegoke
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Rupert Murdoch's daughter
Elisabeth will not be joining News Corp's (NWSA.O) board as had
been planned, after criticism that the board was populated by
corporate and family insiders.
It is the latest fall-out after a phone-hacking scandal led
News Corp to close its UK newspaper, News of the World.
"The independent directors agreed that the previously
planned nomination should be delayed," they said in a
statement.
Elisabeth Murdoch had suggested to independent directors at
this year's annual general meeting weeks ago that she felt it
would be inappropriate for her to join the board, according to
the statement.
"Both Elisabeth and the Board hope this decision reaffirms
that News Corp aspires to the highest standards of corporate
governance and will continue to act in the best interests of
all stakeholders," the statement from director Viet Dinh added.
Dinh, a Georgetown University law professor and former
Assistant Attorney General of the United States, chairs News
Corp's nominating and corporate governance committee.
The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal,
which is owned by News Corp.
News Corp said in February that Elisabeth Murdoch, 42,
would be joining the board in 2012 after the $673 million
acquisition of her TV production company, Shine Group.
Some corporate governance watchers had highlighted the
acquisition as an example of nepotism and said Murdoch senior
overpaid for his daughter's London-based company.
In March the Murdoch-controlled board was sued by a
shareholder group for approving an "unfairly" priced deal.
Murdoch, 80, who founded the company and is also chief
executive, and his sons James, 38, and Lachlan, 39, also sit on
the board.
The 16-person board has been criticized by corporate
governance watchers like GovernanceMetrics International for
its lack of independence. It includes seven insiders -- either
Murdochs or current employees of News Corp. Other directors are
long-time close associates of Murdoch or former employees
including Rod Eddington and Kenneth Cowley.
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Gary Hill)