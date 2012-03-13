TIMELINE-News Corp and the phone-hacking scandal

March 13 Here is a look at the major
events involving News Corporation and the phone-hacking scandal
in the past seven months:
July 4, 2011 - A lawyer for the family of murdered British
schoolgirl Milly Dowler says police have told him that her
voicemail messages had been hacked, possibly by a News of the
World investigator.
July 7 - News Corp announces it will close the News
of the World. The July 10 edition is the last.
July 8 - Andy Coulson, a former News of the World editor who
also served as Prime Minister David Cameron's chief media
adviser until resigning in January 2011, is arrested on
suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications. The News of
the World's former royal editor, Clive Goodman, is re-arrested.
July 11 - Murdoch withdraws News Corp's offer to spin off
BSkyB's Sky News channel, made to help win approval for News
Corp's bid for 61 percent of BSkyB it does not own.
July 13 - News Corp withdraws its bid for BSkyB. This
pre-empts a planned vote in parliament.
-- Tom Crone, legal manager at News International, resigns.
July 15 - Rebekah Brooks, a former News of the World editor,
resigns as chief executive of News International.
-- Les Hinton, who as executive chairman of News
International told parliament in 2009 that any problem with
hacking was limited to one case, resigns as chief executive of
Murdoch's Dow Jones & Co, publisher of the Wall Street Journal.
July 16/17 - A direct apology from Rupert Murdoch is carried
in British national newspapers with the headline "We are sorry".
July 17 - Detectives arrest Brooks.
-- Paul Stephenson, London's police commissioner, resigns
after coming under fire over the appointment of former News of
the World deputy editor, Neil Wallis, as a public relations
adviser to the force.
July 19 - Rupert Murdoch, questioned by parliament's
Culture, Media and Sports committee, says he was "shocked,
appalled and ashamed" when he heard about the Dowler case.
Murdoch says he does not consider himself personally
responsible.
July 20 - Parliament's home affairs committee releases
report criticising News International's attempts to
"deliberately thwart" the original hacking investigation.
July 21 - Crone and Colin Myler, ex-editor of the News of
the World, say James Murdoch's statement to the committee - that
he had been unaware in 2008 of an e-mail that suggested
wrongdoing was more widespread - was mistaken.
Oct. 21 - Rupert Murdoch deflects attempts by investors to
remove him as chairman of News Corp at the company's annual
meeting. He retains his sons James and Lachlan as directors.
Nov. 10 - James Murdoch, in a second appearance before the
parliamentary committee, denies he misled the committee.
-- Murdoch reiterates that Myler and Crone had not shown him
the transcripts, contained in an email dubbed the "For Neville"
email, and says Crone misled parliament.
Nov. 14 - A public inquiry, chaired by Lord Leveson and set
up by Cameron, begins its investigations into media ethics.
Nov. 29 - Paul McMullan, a reporter at the News of the
World, tells the inquiry that former editors of the newspaper,
including Coulson, were aware of hacking at the tabloid.
Dec. 7 - Police arrest private investigator Glen Mulcaire as
part of their Operation Weeting investigation into phone
hacking. Mulcaire had been jailed in 2007 for illegally
accessing the voicemails of royal aides, along with Goodman.
Jan. 19, 2012 - News Group Newspapers settled a host of
cases after acknowledging to victims that executives covered up
the scale of illegal activity by destroying evidence and lying
to investigators, court proceedings show.
Feb. 11 - Police arrest five senior staff at the top-selling
Sun in a probe into journalists paying police for tip-offs.
Eight people were arrested in total.
-- More than 20 people have been arrested over the
allegations. Their arrests are part of Operation Elveden - one
of three criminal investigations into news-gathering practices.
Feb. 26 - Rupert Murdoch launches a new Sunday edition of
his Sun tabloid to replace the News of the World.
Feb. 27 - British police and officials from the defunct News
of the World stalled early attempts to investigate allegations
of phone hacking, the Leveson inquiry is told.
Feb. 29 - James Murdoch relinquishes his position as
executive chairman of News International. He remains deputy
chief operating officer of News Corp.
March 1 - Virginia Wheeler, the Sun's defence editor, is
arrested over allegations she made illegal payments to police
and other public officials.
March 13 - Police arrest Brooks, for a second time as well
as five other men including her husband, Charlie Brooks, as part
of Operation Weeting, Sky News says.