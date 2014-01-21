UPDATE 2-Dow Jones CEO Lex Fenwick to leave News Corp

Jan 21 News Corp said that Dow Jones
Chief Executive Lex Fenwick is leaving News Corp and
will be replaced by William Lewis as interim CEO.
In a statement on Tuesday, News Corp said it had plans to
review the strategy for Dow Jones, the publisher of the Wall
Street Journal and operator of Dow Jones Newswires.
"We're reviewing the institutional strategy of Dow Jones
with an eye towards changes that will deliver even more value to
its customers," News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson said.
Fenwick was appointed CEO of Dow Jones in February 2012
after more than two decades at Bloomberg L.P.
Fenwick was a controversial leader, known for his
hard-charging style and profane outbursts, who was tasked with
overhauling Dow Jones' institutional business.
Last year, Dow Jones launched DJX, essentially pulling all
of Dow Jones products like Factiva and Newswires in one product
for one price. It was a risky move: customers like banks, hedge
funds and retail brokers were used to cherry picking from Dow
Jones' offerings and negotiating on price.
During News Corp's past earnings reports, the company had
flagged weakness at Dow Jones' institutional division.
Lewis previously served as editor-in-chief of the Telegraph
Media Group in Britain.
Thomson Reuters competes with Dow Jones in providing news
and financial data to banks and other financial institutions.