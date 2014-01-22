UPDATE 4-Dow Jones CEO's abrupt exit throws strategy into doubt

By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK Jan 21 News Corp said Lex
Fenwick was leaving as chief executive of Dow Jones, less than
two years after taking the helm, an abrupt departure that calls
into question the future of its news wires and other products
aimed at financial institutions.
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, which owns Dow Jones, did not
explain the departure but said it was reviewing the
one-size-fits-all strategy Fenwick had put in place for its news
wires and other products. The bundled product offering that
resulted, known as DJX, alienated some of the banks, hedge funds
and retail brokers that were its main customers because of its
rigid pricing structure.
"We're reviewing the institutional strategy of Dow Jones
with an eye towards changes that will deliver even more value to
its customers," News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson said in
a statement on Tuesday.
News Corp said that William Lewis will take over as interim
CEO. Lewis worked at News Corp's British newspaper unit and the
Financial Times.
Fenwick, 54, was appointed CEO of Dow Jones - publisher of
The Wall Street Journal - in February 2012 after more than two
decades at Bloomberg LP and did not immediately respond to a
request seeking comment.
He was seen by some as a controversial leader, known for his
hard-charging style and expletive-laced outbursts, who was
tasked with overhauling Dow Jones' institutional business.
Following his arrival, a significant number of senior executives
left the company.
People familiar with Dow Jones said that Fenwick staked Dow
Jones' turnaround on a product that was supposed to challenge
Bloomberg as one of the dominant suppliers of financial news and
data. Known as DJX, it essentially pulled all of Dow Jones
offerings like news database Factiva and the real-time news
wires on a single platform for one price.
It was a risky move: customers were used to cherry-picking
from Dow Jones' lineup of products and negotiating on price - a
matter where Fenwick was unbending, taking a page from his
former employer, where refusing to discount has paid off.
Thomson was quoted in the statement as saying the media
company was "planning improvements to DJX" and said greater
flexibility in its product offerings was likely in the near
term.
DJX was launched last year and had yet to gain traction in
the marketplace. During News Corp's past earnings reports, the
company had flagged weakness at Dow Jones' institutional
division. Several financial customers expressed concern last
year over plans for DJX - especially its higher cost, according
to people familiar with the matter.
Like Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters competes
with Dow Jones in providing news and financial data to banks and
other financial institutions.
Known for his purple suits and taste for modern art, Fenwick
imposed his flashy style on the more button-down atmosphere of
Dow Jones. He tore down office walls to create an open floor
plan, installed a low-hanging crystal chandelier, and provided
pricey espresso machines that one person familiar with the
matter said cost about $30,000.
Rob Copeland, a reporter at the Wall Street Journal quipped
on Twitter after the news was announced: ".@newscorp CEO
confirms: @WSJsnackbar coffee machines sticking around."
Fenwick spent most of his career at Bloomberg, where he was
known as a master salesman who rose to the top ranks to lead the
financial news and data company. He was CEO of Bloomberg LP
until 2008, when he was demoted to lead Bloomberg Ventures.
It is unclear if Lewis will eventually get the top job at
Dow Jones where a search is underway. Some people familiar with
the matter predict that Lewis will remain in the role. At a
meeting where Thomson introduced Lewis to the newsroom, Thomson
never used the word interim.
Lewis was recruited to lead News Corp's management and
standards committee in the wake of the phone hacking scandal
from 2011 to 2012. He was named chief creative officer of News
Corp last year when the company split from its cable TV and
movie properties now under 21st Century Fox.