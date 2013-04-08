News Corp's Carey says Fox could become subscription service

Nikkei hits 4-mth low as US strike on Syria hurts risk sentiment
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
April 8 News Corp could consider making its Fox broadcast television network a subscription service as a solution to keeping the channel off online platforms like Aereo, News Corp Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey said on Monday.
Carey, speaking at a National Association of Broadcasters event in Las Vegas, called Aereo's use of Fox's signals "disappointing." The broadcast networks have sued to block the service, backed by media heavyweight Barry Diller.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday.