News Corp's Carey says Fox could become subscription service

April 8 News Corp could consider making its Fox broadcast television network a subscription service as a solution to keeping the channel off online platforms like Aereo, News Corp Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey said on Monday.

Carey, speaking at a National Association of Broadcasters event in Las Vegas, called Aereo's use of Fox's signals "disappointing." The broadcast networks have sued to block the service, backed by media heavyweight Barry Diller.
