Australian pension funds want Murdoch to step down-paper

SYDNEY, March 7 Top Australian pension
funds are demanding News Corp chairman and
Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch step down and want independent
directors as part of an overhaul of the company's board, the
Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.
The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, which
represents pension funds with assets totalling more than A$300
billion ($317 billion), met News Corp independent director Rod
Eddington to spell out their list of demands, the paper said.
"We just can't keep letting the interests of the Murdochs
overrule the diametrically opposed interests of other
shareholders," the Association's manager of strategy and
management Phil Spathis said in the paper.
"Bring in some new blood and make them non-executive
directors."
The funds' primary concern is the induction of independent
directors onto the 16-member board, which currently includes
Murdoch's sons Lachlan and James, the paper said.
Murdoch, and News Corp's corporate governance, have come
under scrutiny from investors and regulators after the phone
hacking scandal in the United Kingdom.
Last week, James Murdoch resigned as chief executive of News
International, but remained as deputy chief operating officer of
News Corp.