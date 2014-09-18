News Corp's Robert Thomson asks European regulators to reconsider Google settlement

Sept 17 News Corp Chief Executive
Robert Thomson has urged European regulators to reconsider their
settlement with Google Inc over its search
practices, calling the Internet company an "egregious"
aggregator and a "platform of piracy."
In a letter last week to European Commissioner for
Competition Joaquín Almunia, Thomson said Google was "willing to
exploit its dominant market position to stifle competition" and
that the vision of Google's founders had been replaced by a
"cynical management". News Corp issued a statement on Tuesday
regarding the letter.
Google has been the target of a European Commission
investigation since November 2010, when more than a dozen
complainants, including Microsoft Corp, accused the
company of promoting its own services at their expense.
The settlement, which would allow Google to avoid a fine of
up to $5 billion, would require the world's top Internet search
engine to display rivals' links more prominently. Google reached
this deal with the antitrust chief in February, but might have
to come up with additional concessions to rivals.
"Your decision to reconsider Google's settlement offer comes
at a crucial moment in the history of the free flow of
information and of a healthy media in Europe and beyond,"
Thomson wrote.
Google was not immediately available for comment.
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has interests in Europe,
including The Times, The Sun and The Wall Street Journal Europe,
a network of local language business newswires, and the
HarperCollins book publishing business.
Thomson said News Corp used Google products and partnered
with the company on various of its projects, "but our cherished
content is vulnerable to exploitation."
Almunia, the outgoing antitrust chief, said in May he wanted
to close the case against the world's most popular Internet
search engine before the end of his five-year term, but he
announced last week that he would not be able to do so before he
stands down next month.
Almunia's successor, former Danish economy minister
Margrethe Vestager, who takes up her post in November, will now
have to decide whether to continue settlement talks with Google,
charge the company or drop the case.
