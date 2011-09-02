REFILE-Police hold 15th suspect in UK phone-hacking probe

(Refiles after police corrected age of arrested man)
LONDON, Sept 2 London police said on Friday they
had arrested a 30-year-old man as part of their probe into a
phone-hacking scandal centred on the News of the World, one of
Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers .
The unidentified man was held on suspicion of conspiracy to
intercept voicemail messages and attempting to pervert the
course of justice.
Police said he had not been previously arrested as part of
their intensive investigation, making him the 15th person to be
held since they re-opened their inquiry into phone-hacking at
the News of the World at the start of the year.
A number of senior figures, including former editorial staff
on the now defunct paper, have been arrested over allegations
journalists had illegally hacked into the voicemails of mobile
phones of celebrities, politicians, and victims of crime and
their families.
In 2007, the paper's royal reporter, Clive Goodman, and a
private detective, Glenn Mulcaire, were jailed for accessing the
voicemail messages of royal aides and other figures.
Mulcaire has been ordered by a court to reveal who ordered
the hacking as part of legal action brought by one suspected
victim, but so far this detail has been kept secret.
Meanwhile, executives from News International, the British
newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp empire, are facing
accusations that they knew about the illegal activities at a far
earlier date than they had previously admitted.
They include Murdoch's son James, chairman of News
International. A parliamentary committee investigating the
allegations is to question four former senior News International
executives next week and said they are likely to recall James
Murdoch at a later date.
