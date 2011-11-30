Police arrest woman in UK phone-hacking probe

LONDON Nov 30 London police investigating
the scandal of illegal telephone hacking centred on the British
arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp empire said they had
arrested a woman on Wednesday as part of their inquiry.
Police said the unnamed 31-year-old had been detained on
suspicion of conspiracy to intercept voicemail messages. She is
now being questioned at a police station in northeast England.
No further details were available.
Detectives launched the investigation in January into
whether journalists and private investigators, seeking gossip
for stories, illegally intercepted voicemail messages on mobile
phones of people ranging from celebrities and politicians to
murder victims and the families of dead soldiers.
They are also looking at whether reporters paid police for
information.
The probe is focused on the News of the World tabloid which
was closed down by News Corp's British arm News International in
July after revelations its reporters had hacked the phone of a
missing schoolgirl before the girl was found dead.
The woman arrested on Wednesday is the 18th person to be
arrested as part of the probe, joining a list of suspects which
includes senior News International figures and Prime Minister
David Cameron's former media chief, an ex-News of the World
editor.
The scandal has embarrassed and damaged Murdoch and his son
James, News International's chairman, and engulfed much of the
British establishment, including senior police officers and
Cameron himself.
It also led to Cameron ordering an inquiry into the British
press which began hearings this month, delivering more damaging
allegations about the behaviour of newspapers.