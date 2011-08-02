Police arrest "key figure" in News Corp hacking probe

LONDON Aug 2 British police on Tuesday arrested a man, believed to be a "key figure" at Rupert Murdoch's News International group according to a newspaper, as part of their ongoing probe into phone hacking at the News of the World tabloid.

Police said the 71-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications and on suspicion of corruption allegations after he arrived by appointment at a north London police station.

Detectives are probing allegations that journalists illegally intercepted voicemails messages on mobile phones and also paid bribes to police in return for information.

Police gave no further details about the arrested man, the 10th suspect held as part of their inquiries, but the Guardian newspaper said the man was believed to have been a "key figure" at News International, the British newspaper arm of News Corp .

(Reporting by Michael Holden)