版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 10日 星期三 21:33 BJT

Police arrest man in British tabloid hacking probe

LONDON Aug 10 British police said on Wednesday they had arrested a 61-year-old man as part of their investigation into the phone hacking scandal at the former News of the World tabloid.

Detectives said the unnamed man had been held at midday after he arrived by appointment at a London police station on "suspicion of unlawful interception of communications" and conspiring to commit the same offence.

No further details were immediately available. The man is the 12th person to be arrested as part of the probe that has rocked Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and had far-reaching implications for the British establishment. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alistair Lyon)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐