UK govt has behaved properly on BSkyB bid -PM

LONDON, July 6 The British government has followed the letter of the law in its consideration of News Corp's bid for broadcaster BSkyB, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

"What we have done here is followed absolutely to the letter the correct legal processes -- that is what the government has to do," Cameron told parliament.

Labour leader Ed Miliband called for the bid to be referred to the Competition Commission. (Reporting by Matt Falloon and Keith Weir)