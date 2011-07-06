RPT-UK's Cameron calls for inquiry into phone hacking

BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP announces pricing of public offering of 3.75 mln common units
* Says public offering of 3.75 million common units priced at $20.50/unit
LONDON, July 6 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday called for an official inquiry into allegations of phone hacking by newspaper journalists at Rupert Murdoch's News International.
"We do need to have an inquiry, possibly inquiries into what has happened," Cameron told parliament.
"Everyone in this house and indeed this country will be revolted by what they have heard and what they have seen on their television screens."
The government has been under increasing pressure to hold an inquiry after allegations of phone hacking against the top-selling tabloid News of the World spread beyond politicians and celebrities to victims of crime. (Reporting by Keith Weir and Matt Falloon)
* Oritani Financial Corp announces 2nd quarter results and dividend
* Celgene Inc says Health Canada has expanded indication for REVLIMID in multiple myeloma