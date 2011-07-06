UK's Cameron calls for inquiry into phone hacking

LONDON, July 6 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday called for an official inquiry into allegations of phone hacking by newspaper journalists at Rupert Murdoch's News International.

"We do need to have an inquiry, possibly inquiries into what has happened," Cameron told parliament.

"Everyone in this house and indeed this country will be revolted by what they have heard and what they have seen on their television screens."

The government has been under increasing pressure to hold an inquiry after allegations of phone hacking against the top-selling tabloid News of the World spread beyond politicians and celebrities to victims of crime. (Reporting by Keith Weir and Matt Falloon)