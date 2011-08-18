UK police arrest Hollywood reporter over hacking

LONDON Aug 18 British police investigating a
phone-hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch's defunct News of the
World have arrested a senior Hollywood reporter at the tabloid,
James Desborough, a source with knowledge of the situation said.
Police said they had arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion
of conspiring to intercept communications after arriving at a
south London police station on Thursday morning by appointment.
Desborough joined the News of the World in 2005 as a
showbusiness and news reporter and was promoted to become U.S.
editor, based in Los Angeles, in 2009. He worked for the News of
the World up until it closed last month.
The Guardian newspaper's website said the allegations were
believed to relate to events before Desborough was sent to the
United States.
U.S. agencies are investigating whether the News of the
World's phone-hacking activities extended to the United States.
So far, they have not found evidence that they did.
The arrest is the 13th this year in an inquiry that has
rocked the News of the World's parent company, Murdoch's News
Corp , and has had far-reaching implications for the
British establishment.
A spokeswoman for News International, News Corp's British
newspaper arm, said the company was cooperating fully with
police and could not comment further because of the police
investigation.
Former News of the World editor and Murdoch favourite
Rebekah Brooks and Britain's top two policemen have resigned
over the allegations, while Murdoch and his son James have been
quizzed in parliament.
James Murdoch, who runs News Corp's non-U.S. operations, may
be recalled to face further questions after two senior former
News International executives called his evidence into question.
A letter published this week suggested that many senior
figures at the News of the World were aware of phone hacking,
undermining the media company's defence that the practice was
the work of a rogue reporter.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison and Georgina Prodhan; editing by
Elizabeth Piper)