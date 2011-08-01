UPDATE 1-Tech firm says News International deleted emails

* Tech firm says thousands of emails deleted
* Nine separate episodes of deleting-HCL
* News Intnl says has cooperated with police on email data
since January
By Stephen Addison
LONDON, Aug 1 A technology firm has told British
legislators it was aware of the deletion of hundreds of
thousands of emails at the request of News Corp unit
News International between April 2010 and last month,
parliamentarian Keith Vaz said on Monday.
The revelation came in a letter by the firm, HCL, to the
Home Affairs Select Committee, of which Vaz is chairman.
"I am most surprised by the contents of the letter sent on
behalf of HCL," Vaz told Reuters. "The fact that so many emails
have been deleted at the request of News International raises a
number of further questions which we will continue to probe."
British police are investigating the extent of phone-hacking
at the now defunct News of the World Sunday tabloid which was
owned by News International, the British newspaper arm of Rupert
Murdoch's media empire.
The paper had long maintained that illegally hacking into
the voicemails of celebrities and members of the royal family
had been confined to one "rogue reporter" who was jailed for
four months in 2007.
But police now have a list of 4,000 possible targets
including a missing schoolgirl, later found murdered, and
families of victims of the 2005 London bombings, as well as
politicians and celebrities.
Last month, senior police officers appeared before Vaz's
committee and said News International had tried to "thwart" an
original inquiry into phone hacking at the paper five years ago.
HCL told the committee in its letter that it had been
involved in nine separate episodes of email deletion but did not
know of anything untoward behind the deletion requests.
HCL says it is not the company responsible for emails on the
News International system that are older than a couple of weeks.
It says another unnamed vendor is responsible, but confirms it
has co-operated with this vendor in deleting material.
It said that since it was not the company that stored News
International's data "any suggestion or allegation that it has
deleted material held on behalf of News International is without
foundation".
News International said in a statement it had been actively
working since January with the police on email data and other
computer information which may be relevant to their inquiry.
"NI keeps backups of its core systems and, in close
co-operation with the (police's) Operation Weeting team, has
been working to restore these backups," the company said.
