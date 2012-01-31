Parliament could try to curb UK press- PCC head

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 31 Newspaper freedom could be
curtailed if parliament were allowed to pass new laws to police
the industry, the head of the Press Complaints Commission said
on Tuesday, calling for an improved form of self regulation.
David Hunt, a former government minister, made an
impassioned defence of the freedom of the press when he appeared
before the Leveson inquiry launched as a result of the News of
the World phone hacking scandal.
Hunt, appointed last October to head a body derided as
"toothless" for its response to the hacking scandal set out his
plans to strengthen the PCC.
It should be given the power to fine newspapers who breached
a new set of standards, Hunt said. Each publication should name
a senior individual to take personal responsibility for ensuring
compliance with PCC rules under a new contractual arrangement.
"I sense there is a willingness to accept a fresh start and
a new body," Hunt said, saying that Northern & Shell, publisher
of the Daily Express and Daily Star tabloids, had indicated it
was willing to sign up.
The publisher does not participate in the PCC after a series
of disputes.
Inquiry head Brian Leveson asked Hunt if he believed that
parliament might rein in the press if given the power to create
a new statutory regulator.
"Yes and they have told me so, many of them, in both
houses," said Hunt, a former MP who now sits in the upper House
of Lords.
"The liberty of the press is the birthright of a Briton,"
Hunt said, quoting 18th century English radical John Wilkes.
Hunt, who replaced Peta Buscombe who resigned during the
outcry over phone hacking last year, said that he felt the PCC
had never been given the tools to do an adequate job.
"The PCC has been unfairly criticised for failing to
exercise powers it never had in the first place," he said.