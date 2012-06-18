News Corp top lawyer to oversee hacking committee

June 18 News Corp's Management and Standards Committee, which is investigating the aftermath of the media conglomerate's phone hacking scandal, will now report to the company's top lawyer, Gerson Zweifach, News Corp said on Monday.

The committee previously had reported to Joel Klein, who will now focus on his full-time role as chief executive of News Corp's fledgling education division.

Zweifach, who joined the company in January, will report on behalf of the Standards committee to News Corp's independent directors through Viet Dinh, who chairs News Corp's nominating and corporate governance committee.

The Management and Standards Committee was set up as an independent internal body in the wake of phone hacking scandal at News Corp's British tabloids. The committee has turned over thousands of emails and computers to British police who are investigating the affair.