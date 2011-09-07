UK police make fresh arrest in phone hacking case

LONDON, Sept 7 British police arrested a man over suspected phone hacking in an early morning raid on Wednesday, the 16th person detained in a scandal centred on the News of the World tabloid, part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp media empire.

The scandal over methods used to get stories has embroiled James Murdoch, son of the company's founder and its deputy chief operating officer, and shaken Britain's political establishment.

Police said they had arrested the 35-year-old man at 5:55 a.m. (0455 GMT) on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to intercept voicemail messages. He was been held at a police station in north London.

Many of the other suspects have been arrested after attending a police station by appointment. Police gave no further comment on the arrest.

British Prime Minister David Cameron's judgment has been questioned after his former media chief Andy Coulson was caught up in the scandal.

Coulson edited the News of the World from 2003-2007 but quit after the tabloid's royal reporter was jailed for phone hacking.

The company long claimed the practice was the work of one "rogue reporter" but that defence has unravelled as the list of victims grows.

News Corp closed the newspaper two months ago after deciding it was too damaged to continue. (Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Matthew Jones)