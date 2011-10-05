New hacking victims emerge to sue News Corp

LONDON Oct 5 A raft of public figures and crime
victims have launched new legal claims against Rupert Murdoch's
News International over allegations of phone hacking, including
a man whose wife and daughter were murdered in a hammer attack.
A source familiar with the matter said around 60 claimants
had now lodged cases against News International, charging that
they had their phones hacked to generate stories by people
working for the company's now defunct News of the World tabloid.
Several celebrities including British film star Jude Law,
sports pundit Andy Gray and others are set to sue the newspaper
in a civil test case to set guidelines over damages.
Judge Vos, who is hearing the civil cases, had set a
deadline for Monday, Oct. 3 for other claimants to launch legal
cases to be heard early, the source said. Theirs will form the
first batch to be heard after test cases early next year.
According to the Guardian newspaper, which has led coverage
of the phone-hacking scandal, the new claimants include Shaun
Russell, whose wife and daughter were murdered in a hammer
attack. His other daughter, Josie, survived the attack and has
frequently been interviewed by the British press.
Sara Payne, the mother of a murdered British schoolgirl who
regularly worked with the News of the World to raise awareness
of paedophilia, has also launched a case, as has a man who was
photographed helping victims in the minutes after the London
July 7, 2005 bombings.
Paul Dadge was photographed helping a woman who was wearing
a white mask over her face in one of the most recognisable
images from that day.
Alastair Campbell, the communications advisor to former
Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Paul Burrell, the former butler
to Princess Diana, have also launched claims, the paper
reported.
Murdoch's News Corp , which owns News International,
has been rocked by the admission that investigators working for
the paper hacked into the phones of celebrities, victims of
crime and British war dead to secure stories.
In July, facing a relentless storm of criticism, the company
shut the 168-year-old paper and withdrew a prized $12 billion
bid for pay-TV group BSkyB .
News International declined to comment on individual names
but said it was "committed to reaching fair and where possible
swift settlements with victims of illegal voicemail interception
and has unreservedly apologised to those affected".
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jon
Boyle)