Murdoch UK papers' scrutiny could last three more years

* 79 held in probes centred on Murdoch's UK newspaper unit
* Cost of investigations expected to reach $64 million
* All phone hacking victims now contacted, say police
By Tim Castle
LONDON, Sept 4 Rupert Murdoch's British
newspaper business could face scrutiny for three more years
after the officer heading a police inquiry into phone-hacking
and illegal payments to public officials said she expected it to
last that long.
The police investigation into criminal activities at
Murdoch's News International unit has already forced him to
close the News of the World tabloid and end a deal to acquire
the whole of the pay-TV group BSkyB, which would have
been the biggest deal in News Corp's history.
Speaking at a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Deputy
Assistant Commissioner Sue Akers said London's police force had
budgeted for three more years of inquiries into the illegal
activities of British journalists.
Those investigations have broadened from an initial focus
into allegations that News of the World reporters hacked into
voicemail messages left on the mobile phones of celebrities,
politicians and crime victims and now includes probes into
corrupt payments to officials and computer hacking.
A total of 79 people have been arrested across all three
inquiries, about half of which are current or former journalists
who mostly worked for Murdoch's papers.
Prime Minister David Cameron's ex-media chief, Andy Coulson,
and Rebekah Brooks, the former head of News International, are
among a number of former News of the World staff charged with
conspiring to hack phones.
With continued embarrassment from the police inquiries,
there has been growing speculation Murdoch could sell his
British titles after he stood down from a string of boards
overseeing the Sun, Times and Sunday Times newspapers in July.
The company said in June it would separate its publishing
and entertainment assets by next year in move to satisfy
shareholders who had been pressing News Corp to rid itself of
its troubled British newspapers business.
40 MILLION POUNDS
Akers said the inquiries, involving some 185 officers, had
cost just under 9 million pounds this year, and with a budget
allocated for the next three years, would amount to a bill of 40
million pounds ($64 million).
"There is an enormous amount of money being spent on this, a
lot of police resource and post-Olympics we're going to be in
very tight financial times," she told parliament's Home Affairs
Committee.
The inquiry into accusations journalists had bribed police
officers and public officials in return for information had
itself led to 43 arrests and was potentially open-ended as long
as newspapers provided new evidence, she said.
"All the time that they disclose material to us we need
further inquiries," she said. "Frankly, if we are uncovering
corrupt police officers we feel we should continue to do that."
Akers declined to add to her previous disclosure at a public
inquiry that police were also examining allegations against
reporters at Trinity Mirror, which publishes the Daily
and Sunday Mirror, and Express Newspapers, publisher of the
Daily Express and Star titles.
The police inquiries into phone-hacking were transformed
last year after Murdoch's News Corp set up an internal
investigation and started handing evidence to police.
Until then News International had maintained that phone
hacking had been restricted to a single "rogue" News of the
World reporter jailed in 2007 along with a private detective for
intercepting the messages of aides to Britain's royal family.
Akers said officers now believed they had contacted all the
potential victims of phone-hacking they could identify, a total
of 2,552 people of which 658 were likely to have been victims.
Police had been unable to reach a further 1,781 potential
victims and 388 likely victims, mainly because the mobile
numbers were no longer in use or the names were too common to
trace to an individual.
Another 23 likely victims were not contacted because of
undisclosed "operational" reasons, she added.
Akers added another senior London officer, Stephen Kavanagh,
would take overall control of the investigations when she
retired in the coming weeks.