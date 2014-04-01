UPDATE 1-News Corp wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over phone hacking

(Adds details from decision, comments, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 1 News Corp, its
Chairman Rupert Murdoch and other top officials have won the
dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit accusing them of defrauding
shareholders by concealing widespread, illegal phone hacking at
two of its British newspapers.
In a decision made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge
Paul Gardephe in Manhattan said the defendants could not be held
liable over statements predating the period for which
shareholders sought to recoup alleged losses.
The case was based on statements by Murdoch, former News of
the World editor Rebekah Brooks and others in the years after
the 2006 arrest of reporter Clive Goodman and investigator Glenn
Mulcaire, who were both later imprisoned for allegedly hacking
the phones of Britain's royal family.
Shareholders led by Britain's Avon Pension Fund accused the
defendants of making statements in press releases, interviews,
conference calls, testimony to Parliament and elsewhere
suggesting that the incident was isolated.
Instead, they said hacking was "widely practiced" at the
since-closed News of the World and The Sun tabloids, and
revealed only on July 4, 2011 when news broke that reporters had
in 2002 hacked into the cellphone of Milly Dowler, a missing
teenager who was later found murdered.
Shareholders said this caused News Corp shares to fall 17
percent within two weeks and scuttled its plans to buy British
Sky Broadcasting Ltd. They sought to represent
shareholders from Feb. 15 to July 18, 2011 in a class action.
Gardephe, however, concluded that "nearly all" of the
alleged false statements predated the class period and that the
defendants had no duty to correct them.
"To hold otherwise would require adopting an 'endless breach
argument,' which would permit plaintiffs to circumvent the
well-settled rule that defendants are liable only for those
statements made during the class period," he wrote.
Gardephe gave the plaintiffs until April 30 to file an
amended complaint. His decision is dated March 31.
Dennis Herman, a partner at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
representing the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
News Corp spokeswoman Ashley Huston and Jay Kasner, a
partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom representing the
company, did not immediately respond to similar requests.
The decision came nearly a year after insurers for News Corp
directors agreed to pay $139 million to the company to settle a
separate shareholder lawsuit accusing the board of failing to
probe phone hacking.
Other defendants in the latest case included James Murdoch,
a son of Rupert Murdoch who is now co-chief operating officer of
21st Century Fox Inc and sits on News Corp's board; and
former Dow Jones & Co chief executive Les Hinton.
Brooks is on trial in Britain for allegedly conspiring to
hack phones from 2000 to 2006.
The case is Avon Pension Fund v. News Corp et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-04947.
