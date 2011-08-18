Murdoch did not cover up Goodman details -law firm

LONDON Aug 18 News Corp executive
James Murdoch did not try to cover up the truth by blacking out
sections of an incriminating letter written by disgraced News of
the World royal reporter Clive Goodman, lawyers acting for the
company said on Thursday.
The lawyers said they, not Murdoch, made the redactions,
following the advice of London police.
The 2007 letter published on Tuesday said ex-editor Andy
Coulson had banned talk in editorial meetings of phone-hacking
but not the practice itself, suggesting that the illegal
newsgathering method was widely known about.
Murdoch sent an edited version of the letter to a British
parliamentary committee investigating the phone-hacking as part
of a submission answering further questions from the committee
following his personal appearance in parliament last month.
Law firm Harbottle & Lewis also sent an edited but much
fuller form of the same letter to the committee as part of its
own submission in explanation of its conduct in advising News
International, the British newspaper arm of News Corp.
The differences between the two redactions attracted
attention, as Murdoch's had blacked out mention of Coulson, the
editorial meetings, and a promise to Goodman that he could have
his job back if he did not implicate anyone else at his trial.
Goodman was sentenced to four months in jail in 2007 for
phone-hacking. He was characterised by the News of the World as
a "rogue" reporter acting alone until earlier this year, when
the company acknowledged that the practice was more widespread.
British police investigating the scandal have arrested a
senior Hollywood reporter at the tabloid, James Desborough, a
source with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday -- the
13th arrest in the inquiry this year.
Goodman's letter was written to News International's then
executive chairman, managing editor and head of human resources
in an appeal against his dismissal.
Law firm Linklaters wrote on Thursday: "There has been some
media comment over the last two days suggesting that News
International made these redactions in order to 'cover up' the
truth. That is not correct."
"The redactions were made following guidance from the
Metropolitan Police. Those redactions were made by a partner in
this firm. No News International or News Corporation officer or
employee took any part in deciding what to redact.
Murdoch is likely to be recalled by the parliamentary
committee to answer further questions, along with senior
ex-colleagues who have contradicted key evidence he gave to the
committee last month.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Rosalind Russell)