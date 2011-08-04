UPDATE 2-UK lawmakers pressure Piers Morgan on hacking claims

* Legislators say Morgan has questions to answer
* Ex-wife of Beatle Paul McCartney claims her phone hacked
* Parliamentary committee focusing on James Murdoch
evidence
(Adds Morgan spokeswoman and tweets, paragraphs 12-13)
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Aug 4 British lawmakers called on
Thursday for CNN talk show host and former tabloid editor Piers
Morgan to return to his native Britain to answer questions
about phone-hacking after allegations made by the ex-wife of
former Beatle Paul McCartney.
The claim by Heather Mills that a journalist had listened
to voicemail messages on her mobile phone has added fuel to the
flames of a scandal that has engulfed Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp empire (NWSA.O) and much of the British establishment.
In an interview with the BBC Wednesday, Mills said a
journalist working for British publisher Trinity Mirror
(TNI.L), owner of the Daily Mirror tabloid newspaper, had
confronted her with details of a message left by McCartney on
her phone in early 2001 following a row. [ID:nL6E7J32H3]
She said the senior journalist -- who was not Morgan -- had
admitted hacking her phone. Morgan was the editor of the Mirror
at the time.
So far, allegations about the hacking scam have been mainly
limited to the News of the World newspaper, owned by News
Corp's British newspaper arm News International.
The Sunday tabloid was closed last month amid public fury
after it emerged that hacking victims included a missing
schoolgirl later found murdered and other victims of crime.
The claim by Mills widened the hacking scandal to other
titles and turned the spotlight on Morgan, who edited the News
of the World from 1994-95 and the Mirror from 1995-2004.
Morgan said in a 2006 article for Britain's Daily Mail
newspaper that he had listened to one of Mills' phone messages.
Trinity Mirror and Morgan, now a chat-show host for CNN in
the United States, issued statements denying any wrongdoing.
"Heather Mills has made unsubstantiated claims about a
conversation she may or may not have had with a senior
executive from a Trinity Mirror newspaper in 2001," Morgan said
in a statement on Wednesday, describing her claims as "somewhat
extravagant."
"To reiterate, I have never hacked a phone, told anyone to
hack a phone, nor to my knowledge published any story obtained
from the hacking of a phone," he said.
A spokeswoman for Morgan said on Thursday he would have no
more comment beyond his earlier statement. On Twitter, Morgan
coyly tweeted "So heart-warming that everyone in UK's missing
me so much they want me to come home."
But one source said he has no plans to head to London to
appear before a parliamentary committee. Along with his CNN
talk show, Morgan also is a judge on TV talent show "America's
Got Talent," which is currently airing on NBC.
MORGAN NEEDS "TO DO MORE"
Therese Coffey, a Conservative legislator who sits on a
parliament's Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) committee which is
investigating phone-hacking, said Morgan needed to do more than
simply issue statements.
Fellow committee member Jim Sheridan said it would be
"helpful" if Morgan could clear up the allegations.
"If the evidence suggests the Mirror group, Piers Morgan or
indeed anyone else has been involved in phone-hacking then the
police have to contact them and make sure that their nest is
clean," he told BBC TV.
"I am deeply suspicious that this doesn't stop at News
International."
Harriet Harman, deputy leader of the opposition Labor
Party, said Morgan had questions to answer and that detectives,
who are probing the hacking allegations as well as claims
reporters paid bribes to police for information, should leave
no stone unturned.
"It's not good enough for Piers Morgan just to say he's
always stayed within the law," she said in a statement.
However, the chairman of the CMS committee told the BBC
there were no plans to formally call Morgan to give evidence,
and that the committee was focusing on suggestions News
International executives had given them misleading evidence.
Two former senior News International figures have
contradicted evidence provided by Murdoch's son James. It is
likely the committee will recall him to clarify his earlier
testimony. [ID:nL6E7J225E]
(Additional reporting by Yinka Adegoke in New York and Bob
Tourtellotte in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Graff and Bill
Trott)