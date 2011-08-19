UPDATE 1-Murdoch tabloid private eye to reveal hacking orders

* Court orders private detective to say who ordered hacking
* Detective working on probe arrested for leaking info
* Police make 14th arrest as part of investigation
(Adds new arrest in hacking probe, detective also held)
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Aug 19 A private detective jailed for
illegally intercepting voicemail messages on behalf of a
journalist at one of Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers has
been ordered to reveal who asked him to carry out the
phone-hacking.
The demand by London's High Court will shed further light on
how widespread the hacking practice was at the News of the World
tabloid and add to the pressure on News International, the
British newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp .
Glenn Mulcaire was jailed in 2007 along with the paper's
ex-royal correspondent Clive Goodman for illegally accessing the
voicemails of royal aides and five other figures including the
model Elle Macpherson.
Lawyers for actor Steve Coogan, who believes he is a victim
of phone-hacking and is suing News International, said on Friday
the court had refused Mulcaire leave to appeal against a
decision ordering him to reveal who instructed him to hack the
phones.
John Kelly of law firm Schillings told Reuters that
Mulcaire, who is suing News International himself after they
stopped paying his legal fees, would have to answer their
questions in a formal document to be filed at the court before
September. This should be available for the public to see.
"He will now have to identify exactly who at the News of the
World asked him to access the mobile phones of the named
individuals and who he provided the information to at the News
of the World," Kelly said.
"Mr Mulcaire is due to provide these answers by the end of
the month and we await his answers with interest."
After Mulcaire and Goodman's conviction in 2007, News
International repeatedly insisted that phone-hacking was limited
to a single rogue reporter.
But in the face of civil action from Coogan and other
figures, the company admitted earlier this year it had evidence
that the practice was more widespread, prompting a new police
inquiry.
Some executives, including Murdoch's son James, chairman of
News International, are facing accusations that they knew about
the illegal activities at a far earlier date than they had
previously admitted.
Other senior figures, including former editorial staff on
the now defunct paper, have been arrested by police probing
allegations journalists on the News of the World illegally
intercepted the voicemails of mobile phones of celebrities,
politicians, as well as victims of crime and their families.
It has also caused embarrassment for Prime Minister David
Cameron whose former media chief -- previously a News of the
World editor -- is one of those to have been arrested as part of
the probe.
PHONE-HACKING DETECTIVE ARRESTED
In a twist on Friday, London police said one of the
detectives involved in the inquiry, named Operation Weeting, had
been arrested on suspicion of leaking details about the case.
The Metropolitan Police's anti-corruption unit detained the
51-year-old detective constable at work on Thursday. He is
accused of misconduct in a public office and has been released
on police bail and suspended from duty.
"I made it very clear when I took on this investigation the
need for operational and information security," said Deputy
Assistant Commissioner Sue Akers who is leading the inquiry.
"It is hugely disappointing that this may not have been
adhered to."
On Thursday, detectives arrested a senior Hollywood reporter
from the News of the World, an arrest which was reported in
detail by Britain's Guardian newspaper before any official
announcement from the police.
Meanwhile, detectives from the Weeting team made their 14th
arrest on Friday, a 35-year-old man who was held on suspicion of
conspiring to unlawfully intercept voicemails. A source with
knowledge of the inquiry named him as Dan Evans, a former
feature writer on the tabloid.
He was detained after arriving by appointment at a London
police station and later released on police bail until October.
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Rosalind
Russell)