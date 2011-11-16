UK MPs to press James Murdoch on snooping claims

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 16 British legislators will
write to News International chairman James Murdoch to press him
further on claims that his company snooped on them when they
were pursuing allegations of phone hacking, a senior
parliamentarian told Reuters on Wednesday.
James Murdoch, son of News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch,
appeared before a parliamentary committee for a second time last
week to testify about phone hacking at the company's now-defunct
News of the World tabloid newspaper.
Murdoch apologised when asked about reports that the company
had placed committee members including Tom Watson, one of its
most vocal critics, under surveillance.
However, Culture, Media and Sports committee chairman John
Whittingdale said he wanted more information.
"The committee takes very seriously allegations that members
were under surveillance by reporters in the course of our
inquiries. Obviously this is something we want answers to," he
added.
"We will be writing to James Murdoch as head of News
International to confirm or deny," he told Reuters, adding that
letters would be going out to other executives involved.
The phone-hacking scandal has raised doubts among
shareholders about whether James Murdoch is the right candidate
to succeed his father as head of the News Corp global media
empire.
Murdoch junior is the chairman of News International, the
company's British newspaper arm, and also chairs the pay-TV
operator BSkyB, in which News Corp is the biggest shareholder.
Committee member Louise Mensch asked Murdoch last week about
reports of snooping on MPs by private investigators.
"I am aware of the case of the surveillance of Mr Watson;
again, under the circumstances, I apologise unreservedly for
that," Murdoch told the parliamentary committee.
"It is not something that I would condone, it is not
something that I had knowledge of and it is not something that
has a place in the way we operate," he added.
The hacking scandal has shaken the British establishment,
raising questions about the way the media operate and their
relations with the police.
An inquiry set up by Prime Minister David Cameron began this
week following a public outcry after it emerged that the News of
the World had hacked the phones of murder victims, as well as
large numbers of celebrities.
