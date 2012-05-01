UK Conservatives tried to soften Murdoch criticism

| LONDON
LONDON May 1 Members of Britain's ruling
Conservative party repeatedly tried to soften language directed
at Rupert Murdoch and his son James in a parliamentary report,
before they ultimately decided to vote against it in its
entirety.
The Culture, Media and Sport committee found after its
five-year investigation that Rupert Murdoch was unfit to run a
major global company and was responsible for a culture of
illegal phone-hacking that has shaken his media empire.
The report was passed 6-4 by the committee, with all four
votes against cast by members of Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservative party. Five opposition Labour members supported the
report, backed by the lone Liberal Democrat, whose party is part
of Cameron's coalition government.
The largely failed effort to deflect some blame from the
Murdochs could hurt Cameron, who is already under fire over
accusations that he has done too much to protect Murdoch's
business interests. That a Liberal Democrat ally sided with the
opposition is also damaging to Cameron's coalition.
The lack of unanimity, and the strong wording of the report,
were both unusual. Select committees include a balance of
government and opposition members and usually try to seek
consensus to show that their conclusions are non-partisan.
Despite repeatedly failing to soften the report in places,
the Conservatives said they might have approved it had it not
been for an amendment by Labour's outspoken Murdoch critic Tom
Watson that described Murdoch as "not a fit person to exercise
the stewardship of a major international company".
Conservative committee member Louise Mensch said: "I would
nonetheless have voted for the report and explained where I
disagreed ... had that line about Rupert Murdoch's unfitness to
run an international company been left out."
She added: "That will mean that it will be correctly seen as
a partisan report and we've lost a very great deal of its
credibility, which is an enormous shame."
Among the failed attempts by Conservative committee members
to soften the report's criticism of the Murdochs was a passage
that said lawmakers were "astonished" that Rupert's son James
Murdoch had not sought more information about phone hacking.
An amendment proposed by Conservative Damian Collins to
change "astonished" to "surprised" lost five votes to four.
"I think most ordinary people will take the words 'simply
astonishing' actually to mean: 'We don't believe you,'" said
Ivor Gaber, professor of political journalism at London's City
University.
Another amendment proposed by Mensch and fellow Conservative
Therese Coffey would have highlighted that James Murdoch was
home with his two small children when he received an email that
might have alerted him to the extent of hacking. James had
testified that he was too distracted to read it fully. The
amendment was defeated by seven votes to three.
Labour's Watson consistently argued that the blame must be
laid at Murdoch's door in the strongest terms.
"It is his company, his culture, his people, his business,
his failures, his lies, his crimes, the price of profits, and
his power," said Watson, a dogged Murdoch critic, in a speech at
a press conference to present the report.
Committee Chairman John Whittingdale, a Conservative who
votes only in a tie, which never occurred, countered: "It is
fair to say this was not the unanimous view."