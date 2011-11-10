Murdoch apologises for spying on parliament members

LONDON Nov 10 News Corp
executive James Murdoch said on Thursday that staff within his
company had ordered private investigators to follow and
investigate members of the parliamentary committee investigating
the phone hacking scandal.
The company had previously admitted carrying out
surveillance on public figures and lawyers representing victims
in hacking cases.
"I am aware of the case of surveilling Mr (Tom) Watson, and
again I think under the circumstances I apologise unreservedly
for that," he said. "It is not something I condone, not
something I have knowledge of and not something that has a place
in the way we operate."
Murdoch said that the former head of legal Tom Crone had
been involved in the commissioning of surveillance of public
figures. Watson has been one of the most vocal critics of News
Corp in the phone hacking scandal.
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle)