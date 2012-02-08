版本:
News Corp posts higher quarterly profit

Feb 8 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday driven by strong growth at its cable networks and movie studio offset by declines at its publishing business.

Net income rose to $1.06 billion, or 42 cents a share, for the fiscal second quarter, compared with $642 million, or 24 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $8.98 billion.

