2012年 2月 29日

James Murdoch gives up News Int'l chairman role

Feb 29 News Corp said on Wednesday that James Murdoch, the younger son of chairman Rupert, would relinquish his position as executive chairman of its News International unit.

The younger Murdoch will remain as deputy chief operating officer of the wider business and will focus on its international TV business.

Tom Mockridge, chief executive of News International, will continue in his post and report to News Corp President Chase Carey.

