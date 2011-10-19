News Corp knew of WSJ circulation issue -Bloomberg

Oct 18 News Corp (NWSA.O) was made aware of
plans to boost the circulation numbers of Wall Street Journal
Europe almost a year before its publisher resigned at the
height of the company's phone-hacking scandal, a Bloomberg
report said, citing a former employee and internal documents.
Les Hinton, the former CEO of News Corp's unit that
publishes Wall Street Journal in Europe and Todd Larsen,
president of the Dow Jones & Co unit, were alerted to the
plans, the report said, citing former circulation manager Gert
Van Mol and emails he provided to Bloomberg News.
News Corp and Dow Jones were not available immediately for
comment.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore)