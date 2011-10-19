News Corp knew of WSJ circulation issue -Bloomberg

Oct 18 News Corp (NWSA.O) was made aware of plans to boost the circulation numbers of Wall Street Journal Europe almost a year before its publisher resigned at the height of the company's phone-hacking scandal, a Bloomberg report said, citing a former employee and internal documents.

Les Hinton, the former CEO of News Corp's unit that publishes Wall Street Journal in Europe and Todd Larsen, president of the Dow Jones & Co unit, were alerted to the plans, the report said, citing former circulation manager Gert Van Mol and emails he provided to Bloomberg News.

News Corp and Dow Jones were not available immediately for comment. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore)