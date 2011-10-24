版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 25日 星期二 05:58 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-News Corp shareholders vote down independent chair proposal

(Corrects to fix company name in headline and to clarify that numbers in text refer to votes cast)

Oct 24 News Corp :

* 680,583,000 votes cast against proposal that chair of board be independent member of board * 561,685,725 votes cast for election of K. Rupert Murdoch as member of board * 433,028,510 votes cast for election of James R. Murdoch's as director * 91,798,107 votes cast against election of K. Rupert Murdoch as member of board * 232,013,203 votes cast against election of James R. Murdoch as director * 440,906,956 votes cast for election of Lachlan K. Murdoch as member of board * 224,151,616 votes cast against election of Lachlan K. Murdoch as director

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐