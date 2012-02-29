TIMELINE-News Corp and the phone-hacking scandal

Feb 29 Here is a look at the major events
on News Corp in the past six months:
July 4, 2011 - A lawyer for the family of murdered British
schoolgirl Milly Dowler says police told him her voicemail
messages had been hacked, possibly by a News of the World
investigator.
July 7 - The subsequent scandal and widespread outrage moves
Rupert Murdoch to announce News Corp will close the News of the
World, then Britain's best-selling Sunday newspaper. The July 10
edition is to be the last.
July 8 - Andy Coulson, a former News of the World editor,
who also served as Prime Minister David Cameron's chief media
adviser until resigning in January 2011, is arrested on
suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications. The News of
the World's former royal editor, Clive Goodman, is arrested
again.
July 15 - Rebekah Brooks, a former News of the World editor,
resigns as chief executive of News International.
-- Les Hinton, who as executive chairman of News
International told parliament in 2009 that any problem with
hacking was limited to one case, resigns as chief executive of
Murdoch's Dow Jones & Co, publisher of the Wall Street Journal.
July 17 - Detectives arrest Brooks.
-- Paul Stephenson, London's police commissioner, resigns
after coming under fire over the appointment of former News of
the World deputy editor, Neil Wallis, as a public relations
adviser to the force.
July 19 - Murdoch, questioned by parliament's Culture, Media
and Sports committee, says he was "shocked, appalled and
ashamed" when he heard about the Dowler case. Murdoch denies he
considers himself personally responsible. Son James Murdoch also
appears before the committee.
July 20 - Parliament's home affairs committee releases
report criticising News International's attempts to
"deliberately thwart" the original hacking investigation.
July 21 - Crone and Colin Myler, ex-editor of the News of
the World, say James Murdoch's statement to the committee - that
he had been unaware in 2008 of an e-mail that suggested
wrongdoing was more widespread - was mistaken.
Oct 21 - Rupert Murdoch deflects attempts by investors to
remove him as chairman of News Corp at the company's annual
meeting. He also retains sons James and Lachlan as directors.
Nov 7 - News International admits its staff ordered
surveillance to be carried out on two lawyers representing
victims suing the media group over the scandal.
Nov 10 - James Murdoch, in a second appearance before the
parliamentary committee, denies he misled parliament about the
extent of his knowledge of hacking at News of the World.
-- Murdoch reiterates that Myler and Crone had not shown him
the transcripts, contained in an email -- dubbed the "For
Neville" email -- and says Crone misled parliament.
Nov 14 - The public inquiry, chaired by Lord Leveson and set
up by Cameron, begins its investigations.
Nov 29 - Paul McMullan, a reporter at the News of the World,
tells the public inquiry that former editors of the newspaper,
including Andy Coulson, were aware of phone-hacking at the
tabloid.
Dec 7 - Police arrest private investigator Glenn Mulcaire as
part of their "Operation Weeting" investigation into phone
hacking. Mulcaire had already been jailed in 2007 for illegally
accessing the voicemails of royal aides, along with Clive
Goodman.
Jan 19, 2012 - News Group Newspapers settled a host of cases
after acknowledging to victims that executives covered up the
scale of illegal activity by destroying evidence and lying to
investigators, court proceedings show.
Jan 28 - British police arrest four current and former staff
of the Sun tabloid s part of an investigation into suspected
payments by journalists to officers.
Feb 11 - Police arrest five senior staff at the top-selling
Sun in the probe into journalists paying police for tip-offs.
Eight people were arrested in total.
-- More than 20 people have now been arrested over the
allegations. Their detentions are part of Operation Elveden -
one of three criminal investigations into news-gathering
practices.
Feb 26 - Murdoch launches a new Sunday edition of his Sun
tabloid, to replace the News of the World.
Feb 27 - Journalists at the Sun newspaper paid large sums of
cash to corrupt public officials, the Leveson inquiry is told.
The police officer heading three criminal inquiries centred on
News International says the Sun operated a "culture ... of
illegal payments".
Feb 29 - James Murdoch will relinquish his position as
executive chairman of News International, News Corp says. He
will remain deputy chief operating officer of News Corp and
focus on its international TV business.