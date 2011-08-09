UPDATE 1-Murdoch to face Wall St on News Corp earnings call

* News Corp board meets on Tues., reports earnings Wed.
* CEO Murdoch to take analyst questions on earnings call
* Wall Street expects EPS $0.29; rev $8.46 bln
* Board may authorize increase in dividend - analyst
By Yinka Adegoke
NEW YORK, Aug 8 News Corp (NWSA.O) is taking a
risk in putting boss Rupert Murdoch, famous for his off-script
comments, on the media conglomerate's quarterly earnings call
on Wednesday with succession questions sure to be asked.
Murdoch, 80, will be speaking to Wall Street for the first
time since the phone hacking scandal in Britain, and the issue
of succession planning at the global media empire is certain to
be raised, according to people familiar with the company.
It will be Murdoch's first appearance on an earnings
conference call since last August, and Wall Street wants to
know if he is any more willing to hand over the CEO reins to
trusted lieutenant Chase Carey, currently deputy chairman.
The issue of succession has come to the fore since Murdoch,
chairman and chief executive, appeared overwhelmed at a British
parliamentary hearing last month on the hacking tactics of his
now-closed News of the World paper.
At the heart of the issue is whether Murdoch's son and heir
apparent James has been too badly tainted by the scandal at the
British tabloid, which ultimately reported to him as head of
News Corp's European businesses.
There are also questions about the veracity of the younger
Murdoch's testimony to British lawmakers, which may yet do his
reputation and succession hopes more harm. [ID:nL6E7IT0X2]
"There is an understanding internally with senior
management that the succession question has become an issue,"
said a person familiar with internal discussions ahead of a
News Corp board meeting on Tuesday.
Larry Haverty of Gabelli Multimedia Funds -- who owns
195,000 Class A shares and 40,000 Class B shares of News Corp
-- said the company would benefit from "ring-fencing this
scandal."
Rupert Murdoch is expected to acknowledge some of the
recent troubles in his prepared remarks, but he will not issue
a new 'mea culpa' like the one he gave to the British
parliament, according to the person familiar with the planning.
The source was not permitted to talk publicly on the matter.
The conference call will take place after a board meeting
on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Collins Stewart analyst Thomas Eagan said investors he
spoke with were very focused on succession questions.
"It would be helpful for him to lay out a strategy and we
need to hear more about Chase Carey," Eagan said. "Could they
break up the chairman and chief executive roles?"
Carey, the News Corp chief operating officer, is respected
by investors and analysts as a skilled operator who keeps the
company running as the senior Murdoch focuses on pet projects.
[ID:nN1E76C17K]
DIVIDEND INCREASE?
The quarterly results themselves are expected to be solid,
boosted by the performance of News Corp's U.S. cable and
broadcast television networks.
Analysts, on average, forecast quarterly profit of 29 cents
a share, versus 33 cents a year ago, on revenue growth of 4.3
percent to $8.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company will likely try to focus Wednesday's conference
call on its financials, but it is unlikely to ever get away
from the scandal even as its British newspaper unit is
responsible for less than 5 percent of operating profits.
Murdoch is known for making off-the-cuff comments, such as
when he told analysts that News Corp intended to make the
website of the Wall Street Journal free. He made the comments
before a full business analysis, which ultimately concluded
that WSJ.com should remain a paid site.
"If Murdoch's on the call, it will help more than it will
hurt," said Standard & Poor's equity analyst Tuna Amobi. "He
can speak with the best authority on the succession plan."
Since the controversy, News Corp's corporate governance has
been put under a microscope -- particularly its board, which
has been criticized for being too cozy with the Murdochs.
Under the leadership of independent director Viet Dinh, the
board has tried to change the perception that it is crammed
with family members and corporate insiders. On Friday, Dinh
announced that Murdoch's daughter Elizabeth would not be
joining the board as had previously been planned.
Some analysts expect the board to authorize another
increase in News Corp's dividend, following the July 12 lifting
of its share buyback program to $5 billion.
"I think the board will likely be more proactive than they
have been in asking for additional capital allocation, possibly
an increase in dividend yield, which is currently just 1
percent. Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) is around 3 percent while Walt
Disney Co (DIS.N) is around 1.14 percent," said Collins
Stewart's Eagan.
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke, editing by Tiffany Wu, Gary
Hill)